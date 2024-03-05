I shot him, but it was unintentional: Sirajganj teacher who shot student in class tells probe committee

The Sirajganj teacher Raihan Sharif, who was arrested for shooting a student in the classroom, told the probe committee that he shot the student but claimed it was unintentional.

Raihan also told the probe committee that he had two pistols, both unlicensed and admitted to brandishing firearms on various occasions, said Amirul Hossain Chowdhury, principal of Shaheed M Monsur Ali Medical College.

When asked about his reason for calling students over the phone at night, Raihan said he called "to encourage them to focus more on their studies."

Raihan was apprehended from Shaheed M Monsur Ali Medical College yesterday (4 March) afternoon for shooting a third-year student, Arafat Abir Tomal, in the right leg.

Following the shooting incident, the Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME) formed a three-member probe committee the same day.

The committee is led by Professor Bayzid Khurshid Riyad, the directorate's additional director general (administration).

The committee has been told to submit the report within three days. But it said it will try to submit the report within three days.

Actions might be taken against the accused teacher before the deadline, sources at the probe committee said.

Meanwhile, Shaheed M Monsur Ali Medical College students today (5 March) blocked the Sirajganj-Nalka road in front of the college, demanding justice.

The protest, which started at 11:15am, caused a long traffic congestion on the road.

The medical college's principal, Amirul Hossain Chowdhury, assured the students that they would address their demands, after which they withdrew the blockade around 12:30 pm.

Raihan was fascinated with firearms and owned two

Raihan Sharif told police that he was fascinated with firearms.

"Police seized two 7.65 caliber foreign pistols, 81 bullets, four magazines and 12 foreign knives from Sharif's possession. Both of the firearms in his possession were illegal," said Julhas Uddin, officer-in-charge (OC) of the Detective Branch (DB) of Sirajganj Sadar police station.

He added that the police searched his residence to check whether or not he had more firearms but couldn't find any.

"Raihan confessed to buying a foreign pistol for Tk1 lakh, driven by his particular interest in firearms," said OC Julhas.

"He used to download pictures of foreign pistols from the internet and become inclined towards purchasing foreign weapons," he added.

Two cases filed against Raihan

Two cases have been filed against Raihan, one for attempted murder and intimidation and another for illegally possessing firearms.

"The victim's father, Abdullah Al Amin, a resident of Dhamachapa village in Dhunat upazila, filed a case of attempted murder and intimidation early hours today [5 March]. Raihan was arrested in the case," said Sirajul Islam, OC of Sirajganj Sadar police station.

"Additionally, a separate case was filed by Abdul Wadud, a sub-inspector of Sirajganj DB, against Sharif under the Arms Act. The teacher will be presented in court," he added.