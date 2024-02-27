Viqarunnisa math teacher Murad arrested for alleged sexual harassment of students

Crime

The arrestee will be presented before the court today (27 February)

Murad Hossain Sarkar, the suspended senior mathematics teacher at Viqarunnisa Noon School and College&#039;s Azimpur branch.
Murad Hossain Sarkar, the suspended senior mathematics teacher at Viqarunnisa Noon School and College's Azimpur branch.

Following allegations of sexually harassing students, Murad Hossain Sarkar, a math teacher at Viqarunnisa Noon School and College, has been arrested by the police.

"Murad was arrested yesterday [26 February] in a sexual assault case filed by the mother of a young woman in the same evening," said Mohammad Helal Uddin, officer-in-charge of Lalbagh Police Station.

The arrestee will be presented before the court today (27 February), he added.

The arrest was made under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act 2000 (amended in 2003), said Imran Hossain, assistant commissioner of Lalbagh zone.

Previously, students and guardians protested in Lalbagh on 25 February, demanding punishment and the suspension of Murad Hossain Sarkar.

Following this, the school authority suspended him on 27 February after their internal investigation found the accusations true.

The senior mathematics teacher has worked in the school's Azimpur branch since 2010.

