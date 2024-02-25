Sexual harassment at Viqarunnisa School: Students stage protest, demand punishment of math teacher

Students demand exemplary punishment of the teacher as soon as possible. Photo: Facebook

Students of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College, along with their guardians, staged a protest in the capital's Lalbagh today (25 February), demanding punishment and resignation of Murad Hossain Sarker, a mathematics teacher at the institution's Azimpur branch.

They alleged that the teacher had been sexually harassing the students for years. They demanded exemplary punishment of the teacher as soon as possible.

Imran Hossain, assistant commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Lalbagh zone, told The Business Standard, "The students took to the street at noon demanding the teacher's resignation and punishment. However, they left the area after a verbal assurance from the school authority," he added.

Photo: Facebook

Earlier on 24 February, the school authority issued an office order stating that the allegations brought against the teacher were found true and he has been transferred to the principal's office in the main branch of the institution.

The Business Standard obtained a copy of the order which was signed by Acting Principal Keka Chowdhury.

The withdrawal has done little to appease anger, with students and parents both appalled the teacher has not been sacked yet.