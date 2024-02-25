Sexual harassment at Viqarunnisa School: Students stage protest, demand punishment of math teacher

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 February, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2024, 05:49 pm

Related News

Sexual harassment at Viqarunnisa School: Students stage protest, demand punishment of math teacher

TBS Report
25 February, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2024, 05:49 pm
Students demand exemplary punishment of the teacher as soon as possible. Photo: Facebook
Students demand exemplary punishment of the teacher as soon as possible. Photo: Facebook

Students of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College, along with their guardians, staged a protest in the capital's Lalbagh today (25 February), demanding punishment and resignation of Murad Hossain Sarker, a mathematics teacher at the institution's Azimpur branch.

They alleged that the teacher had been sexually harassing the students for years. They demanded exemplary punishment of the teacher as soon as possible.

Imran Hossain, assistant commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Lalbagh zone, told The Business Standard, "The students took to the street at noon demanding the teacher's resignation and punishment. However, they left the area after a verbal assurance from the school authority," he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Photo: Facebook
Photo: Facebook

Earlier on 24 February, the school authority issued an office order stating that the allegations brought against the teacher were found true and he has been transferred to the principal's office in the main branch of the institution.

The Business Standard obtained a copy of the order which was signed by Acting Principal Keka Chowdhury.

The withdrawal has done little to appease anger, with students and parents both appalled the teacher has not been sacked yet.

Top News

Viqarunnisa Noon School / sexual harassment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Owners took the opportunity to bond, exchanging tales of their beloved Crowns, while basking in the shared passion for these automotive icons. Photo: Akif Hamid

Crowns at Kaya: A convoy of the royal cavalcade

7h | Wheels
At first glance, the KLX instantly portrays its passion for adventure. Photo: Akif Hamid

Kawasaki KLX 150 BF: Unleashing new potentials off- and on-road

7h | Wheels
Tasfia has been to over 30 countries so far. Photos: Courtesy

Around the world in sharees

10h | Panorama
TBS Illustration.

How to make a family business survive beyond the founder

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hogla pata products from Nilphamari are going to 28 countries

Hogla pata products from Nilphamari are going to 28 countries

2h | Videos
Does purchasing a flat exceed middle-class means?

Does purchasing a flat exceed middle-class means?

17m | Videos
Rape allegations against Israeli soldiers, the United Nations has found it credible

Rape allegations against Israeli soldiers, the United Nations has found it credible

20h | Videos
Long lines of buyers to buy meat at low prices

Long lines of buyers to buy meat at low prices

5h | Videos