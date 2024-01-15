Teacher arrested for raping fourth grader in Chattogram

Crime

TBS Report
15 January, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2024, 07:44 pm

Representational image. Photo: Pixabay
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay

A school teacher has been arrested for allegedly raping a fourth grader in Patenga area of Chattogram city.

The accused is Md Zafar Iqbal Jasim, son of late Mohammad Zakaria, hailing from Banasa Bazar in Chatkhil of Noakhali district.

Kabirul Islam, officer-in-charge of Patenga police station, confirmed the incident and said a case has been filed against the accused teacher under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.

The school authorities have assured a thorough investigation into the matter.
 

