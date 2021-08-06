Pori Moni’s costume designer Jimmy held

Crime

TBS Report
06 August, 2021, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2021, 10:10 pm

The Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Friday detained Jimmy, who is also a costume designer for actress Shamsunnahar Smrity, popularly known as Pori Moni, from the capital.

Earlier, police said her female assistant, along with Jimmy, would be arrested as Pori Moni was involved in unethical business behind her film career.

On Wednesday evening, RAB detained Pori Moni after a raid at her Banani residence in the capital.

This evening television drama and film director Chayanika Chowdhury, a close associate of actor Pori Moni was also detained by DB.

She was taken to the office of Detective Branch at Minto road just after she left a talk show on Somoy TV in the capital, said Nazmul Haque, additional deputy commissioner of DB Cyber and Special Crime, confirmed the news to The Business Standard.

"Pori Moni revealed the name of a female director during her interrogation. After their face-to-face interrogation, DB will verify whether the director was Chayanika," the DB official.

However, allegations against the female director were not cleared by the law enforcers immediately.

