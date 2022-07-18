CID to probe attempt to murder case against Pori Moni

A Dhaka court on Monday ordered Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to probe a case lodged over alleged attempt to murder, beating, vandalising and giving threats against actress Pori Moni, and submit its report.

"Dhaka Chief Judicial Magistrate Razib Hasan passed the order and set 6 October for submitting the investigation report," additional public prosecutor Anwarul Kabir Babul told BSS.

Dhaka Boat Club president and businessman Nasir U Mahmood filed the case against three including Pori Moni on 6 July and the court fixed today to record statement of the plaintiff.

The other two accused in the case are Fatema Tuz Jannat Boney and Zunayed Bogdadi Jimmy alias Jim.

According to the plaintiff, Pori Moni and her associates drink alcohol in different clubs and bars and also take parcel with them, often without paying the bill.

"Pori Moni and her friends went to Boat Club in Savar on 9 June, 2021, and were drinking alcohol there. At around 1:15am, as Nasir and his associate Shah Shahidul Alam were leaving the club, Pori Moni called him and requested to sit with them. At one stage, she tried to persuade him to give her a bottle of Blue Label whiskey as parcel. As Nasir refused, Pori Moni, who was already drunk started abusing him and threw a serving glass and her mobile phone at him, leaving Nasir injured," the case documents said.

It further said the actress and her friends had beaten him and given him life threats. They vandalised club assets. They later filed fake case of attempt to rape and murder against Nasir.