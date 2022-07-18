CID to probe attempt to murder case against Pori Moni

Court

BSS
18 July, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2022, 05:20 pm

Related News

CID to probe attempt to murder case against Pori Moni

BSS
18 July, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2022, 05:20 pm
CID to probe attempt to murder case against Pori Moni

A Dhaka court on Monday ordered Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to probe a case lodged over alleged attempt to murder, beating, vandalising and giving threats against actress Pori Moni, and submit its report.

"Dhaka Chief Judicial Magistrate Razib Hasan passed the order and set 6 October for submitting the investigation report," additional public prosecutor Anwarul Kabir Babul told BSS.

Dhaka Boat Club president and businessman Nasir U Mahmood filed the case against three including Pori Moni on 6 July and the court fixed today to record statement of the plaintiff.

The other two accused in the case are Fatema Tuz Jannat Boney and Zunayed Bogdadi Jimmy alias Jim.

According to the plaintiff, Pori Moni and her associates drink alcohol in different clubs and bars and also take parcel with them, often without paying the bill.

"Pori Moni and her friends went to Boat Club in Savar on 9 June, 2021, and were drinking alcohol there. At around 1:15am, as Nasir and his associate Shah Shahidul Alam were leaving the club, Pori Moni called him and requested to sit with them. At one stage, she tried to persuade him to give her a bottle of Blue Label whiskey as parcel. As Nasir refused, Pori Moni, who was already drunk started abusing him and threw a serving glass and her mobile phone at him, leaving Nasir injured," the case documents said.

It further said the actress and her friends had beaten him and given him life threats. They vandalised club assets. They later filed fake case of attempt to rape and murder against Nasir.

Splash / Top News

Pori Moni / Pori Moni case

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

8h | Brands
Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

8h | Brands
Mob attacks on Friday night in Sahapara, Narail left Hindu lives and homes destroyed. Photo: Awal Sheikh

What happened in Narail: Charred houses, charred us

10h | Panorama
Bhagirathi River just after its origin in Gomukh, this river is the main source of river Ganges, originating from a glacier with the same name.

Climate change in South Asia and the role of the Himalayas

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Food shortage looming over many countries

Food shortage looming over many countries

3h | Videos
What should Bangladesh do after global fuel price decline?

What should Bangladesh do after global fuel price decline?

22h | Videos
Prices of 53 drugs hiked

Prices of 53 drugs hiked

23h | Videos
Tamim Iqbal retires from T-20

Tamim Iqbal retires from T-20

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

3
RDM group at a glance
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

4
Logo of ACI and Dabur
Corporates

ACI terminating joint venture agreement with Dabur

5
City Group Chairman Fazlur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Court

Ctg court issues arrest warrant for City Group chairman

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership