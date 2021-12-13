Pori Moni sexual harassment: Court takes charge sheet into cognizance

A Dhaka court today accepted the charge sheet in a case, filed by Dhallywood actor Pori Moni over the rape and murder attempts on her, against businessman Nasir U Mahmud and his associate Tuhin Siddiqui Omi.

Judge Md Hemayet Uddin of Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-9 of Dhaka passed the orders on Monday after scrutinising the case dockets.

Besides, an arrest warrant has been issued against Shah Shahidul Alam, one of the fugitive "accused" named the case, who has not secured bail from any court yet.

Earlier in the day, the judge rejected the no-confidence petition filed by Pori Moni against the probe report submitted by Savar police.



The judge fixed 3 March for the next hearing date of the case.

Pori Moni filed an attempted rape and murder case against businessman and presidium member of the Jatiya Party Nasir U Mahmud and his associate Omi and four other unidentified people on 14 June.

On 6 September, Savar Police Station's Inspector (Investigation) Md Kamal Hossain, and also the investigating officer of the case filed by the actor against the businessman, submitted the charge sheet to the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court of Dhaka.

The charge sheet cleared Nasir citing that police have not found any evidence of attempt to rape against him.

Later, Nasir and Omi were granted bail after they surrendered before it, seeking bail in the case.

Following the order today, Pori Moni filed a no-confidence petition against the probe report of Savar police.

She said though a waiter from the scene of the incident was picked up by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) his statement was not included in the charge sheet.

Another person named Bonni, who was a vital witness of the incident, could not be traced and was not made a witness in the case, she added.