Pori Moni sexual harassment: Court takes charge sheet into cognizance

Court

TBS Report
13 December, 2021, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 02:40 pm

Related News

Pori Moni sexual harassment: Court takes charge sheet into cognizance

TBS Report
13 December, 2021, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 02:40 pm
Pori Moni sexual harassment: Court takes charge sheet into cognizance

A Dhaka court today accepted the charge sheet in a case, filed by Dhallywood actor Pori Moni over the rape and murder attempts on her, against businessman Nasir U Mahmud and his associate Tuhin Siddiqui Omi. 

Judge Md Hemayet Uddin of Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-9 of Dhaka passed the orders on Monday after scrutinising the case dockets.

Besides, an arrest warrant has been issued against Shah Shahidul Alam, one of the fugitive "accused" named the case, who has not secured bail from any court yet.

Earlier in the day, the judge rejected the no-confidence petition filed by Pori Moni against the probe report submitted by Savar police.
 
The judge fixed 3 March for the next hearing date of the case.

Pori Moni filed an attempted rape and murder case against businessman and presidium member of the Jatiya Party Nasir U Mahmud and his associate Omi and four other unidentified people on 14 June.

On 6 September, Savar Police Station's Inspector (Investigation) Md Kamal Hossain, and also the investigating officer of the case filed by the actor against the businessman, submitted the charge sheet to the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court of Dhaka.

The charge sheet cleared Nasir citing that police have not found any evidence of attempt to rape against him.

Later, Nasir and Omi were granted bail after they surrendered before it, seeking bail in the case.

Following the order today, Pori Moni filed a no-confidence petition against the probe report of Savar police.

She said though a waiter from the scene of the incident was picked up by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) his statement was not included in the charge sheet.

Another person named Bonni, who was a vital witness of the incident, could not be traced and was not made a witness in the case, she added.

Bangladesh / Top News

Pori Moni / Pori Moni rape and attempted murder case / Pori Moni case / Nasir Uddin Mahmood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

1h | Brands
A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

2h | Brands
Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: More bounce for the ounce?

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: More bounce for the ounce?

3h | Brands
How a supply chain manager rose to the ‘pandemic’ challenge 

How a supply chain manager rose to the ‘pandemic’ challenge 

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Electrification sparked electrical goods industry

Electrification sparked electrical goods industry

1d | Videos
৭১- UK 1971: People's Solidarity With Bangladesh’s Liberation

৭১- UK 1971: People's Solidarity With Bangladesh’s Liberation

1d | Videos
Rooppur: A piece of Russia in Bangladesh

Rooppur: A piece of Russia in Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 

6
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief