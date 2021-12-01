Pori Moni’s case: Nasir, Omi get bail

Court

TBS Report
01 December, 2021, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2021, 02:31 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A Dhaka court has granted bail to Uttara Club Limited's former president Nasir U Mahmud and his associate Tuhin Siddiqui Omi in an attempted rape and murder case filed by actor Pori Moni.

Following the order today, Pori Moni filed a no-confidence petition against the probe report submitted by Savar police.

Judge Md Hemayet Uddin of the 7th Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal, Dhaka recorded her statement.

Earlier in the day, the tribunal granted bail to Nasir U Mahmud and Tuhin Siddiqui Omi after they surrendered before it, seeking bail in the case.

In the writ petition filed by Pori Moni, she said Savar police did not investigate the incident properly.

She said, though a waiter from the scene of the incident was picked up by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) his statement was not included in the charge-sheet.

Another person named Bonni, who was a vital witness of the incident, could not be traced and was not made a witness in the case, she added.

That is why she appealed to the tribunal for further investigation into the case, she said.

