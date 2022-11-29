Rape, murder attempts case: Pori Moni gives statement

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Film actress Pori Moni on Tuesday gave statement against three people including businessman Nasir U Mahmood and Tuhin Siddique Omi, in a case filed over rape and murder attempts on her.

Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-9 Judge Hemayet Uddin recorded her statement and fixed January 11 to hear the rest of the statement.

Actress Pori Moni appeared at the court with her husband actor Shariful Islam Razz.

Of the accused, Omi and Shah Shahidul Alam were present but Nasir appealed for time mentioning illness.

On June 9, 2021, Pori Moni on her verified Facebook page uploaded a status-seeking justice from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, claiming that six people attempted to rape and kill her at the Uttara Boating Club.

On June 14, Pori Moni filed a sexual assault complaint against six people, including Nasir and Omi, with Savar Model Police Station.

Later, Nasir and four others were arrested from Uttara by a team of detectives.

On September 6,  the investigating officer in the case submitted a charge sheet against the three accused to the Dhaka Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court.

But, on Dec 1, Pori Moni filed a no-confidence petition seeking further investigation.

On December 13, Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-9 Judge Md Hemayet Uddin accepted the charges in the case rejecting Pori Moni's no-confidence petition.

The court fixed March 3, 2022 for beginning the trial in the case.

