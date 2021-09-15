Pori Moni's remand: HC dissatisfied with judges’ reply

The High Court (HC) today expressed disappointment over the explanations of the two lower court judges, who placed actor Pori Moni on multiple remands in a narcotics case.

"The Supreme Court guidelines on remand were violated in the case of Pori Moni and now the judges have undermined the court with their explanation instead of conceding," said An HC bench of Justice Mostafa Zaman Islam and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar Kajal.

Later, the court fixed 29 September to pass an order in this regard.



"The state had shown zero-tolerance against narcotics," the judges said in the explanation, adding that the actor was arrested with 18 litres of liquor and LSD in possession.

They also mentioned a recent incident where Dhaka University student Hafizur Rahman, 24, allegedly killed himself after taking LSD.

The two lower court judges - Debabrata Biswas and Atikul Islam – claimed in their explanation that any error in this regard, if any, a mistake in good faith.

Citing the two aforementioned points made by the lower court judges, the high court said, "From their explanation it seems that they have not done any mistake. They have undermined the court by giving such explanation."

The HC also asked the investigating officer in the case to appear before them on 29 September.

Earlier this week, the judges submitted two separate written explanations seeking apology to the Supreme Court registrar general's office following an HC order.

Actor Pori Moni was shown arrested in a narcotics case a day later after she was arrested by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on 4 August.

She was denied bail several times and remained imprisoned in custody for 27 days.

Against surmounting odds, on 21 August, in open court, Pori Moni begged her lawyers to submit another bail petition after the end of her third remand.

"Why doesn't anyone plea for my bail? I will lose my sanity, please plea for my bail," she begged.

Her lawyer filed bail plea on 22 August. But the court set 13 September to hold hearing on the plea.

The High Court (HC) at that time strongly denounced the role of the magistrate and police over putting actor Pori Moni on remand three times in the same case.

"It needs to be checked that what evidence the investigating officer presented with the remand pleas and the reasons why the court granted the remands," the court said.

On 26 August, the High Court had issued a ruling over the delay in hearing Pori Moni's bail petition and set 1 September for its hearing.

While the ruling was still pending, the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court granted bail to Pori Moni on 31 August. She was released from jail custody the next morning.