Police recovers dead bodies of mother, 2 children in Cox’s Bazar

Crime

TBS Report
22 December, 2021, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2021, 09:23 pm

Related News

Police recovers dead bodies of mother, 2 children in Cox’s Bazar

The deceased have been identified as Jisan Akhtar, 25 – wife of a local salt trader named Shahidul Haque and their two children Saifa Shahid Jabin, 5, and Saifa Shahid Jerin, 2

TBS Report
22 December, 2021, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2021, 09:23 pm
Representational Image
Representational Image

Police have found hanging dead body of a mother along with the dead bodies of her two children at home in Islampur Union in Eidgaon upazila of Cox's Bazar on Wednesday (22 December). 

The deceased have been identified as Jisan Akhtar, 25 – wife of a local salt trader named Shahidul Haque and their two children Saifa Shahid Jabin, 5, and Saifa Shahid Jerin, 2, Eidgaon Police Station Officer in  Charge (OC) Abdul Halim told The Business Standard. 

The bodies were found in a room Shahidul Haque's house, which is also the new office of Islampur union ward-3.

"Shahidul Haque and his brother Ziaul Haque traded in salt. I have learned that Shahidul Haque went to Maheshkhali with salt on Wednesday morning. When we went to the spot with the police in the evening, Shahidul Haque had not return from work," said Nur Mohammad, a member of ward 3 of the union. 

Eidgaon police surrounded the house at around 6:30pm on Wednesday, awaiting the arrival of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) team, OC Halim said.  

Police suspect theirdeath may have taken place around 5pm.

"The dead bodies were found at the house of Shahidul Haque, son of late Azizur Rahman, a resident of Ghona village in Kailash. Hearing of the incident, police went to the spot around 6 pm and found that the room was closed from inside. The bodies of two children were lying on the bed in the room and the mother's body was hanging from the fan. It is not clear what caused the tragic deaths. The CID has been informed to investigate the matter. They will look at everything thoroughly," OC Halim added. 

According to local sources, Shahidul Haque is an established businessman. His family was doing well after getting success in business in a short time. But it is not known if the family had disputes with anyone. It is believed that Shahidul Haque's wife hanged herself after poisoning the girls. 

However, the actual cause of death is still not known. 

Top News

dead bodies / Hanging Body

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In China, shortages of coal drove prices of solid fuel to 1,908.20 yuan per metric ton, leading to power cuts and industrial shutdowns. Photo: Bloomberg

The power crunch just made renewables stronger

6h | Panorama
Gyre Engineering: A startup that helps bring unique product ideas to life

Gyre Engineering: A startup that helps bring unique product ideas to life

8h | Panorama
Meet world’s youngest head of states

Meet world’s youngest head of states

1d | Features
File Photo. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Manpower export: A sector riddled with possibilities and problems

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Convulsions of children will be cured by Marijuana

Convulsions of children will be cured by Marijuana

59m | Videos
Why Isha Khan's grave is in Gazipur?

Why Isha Khan's grave is in Gazipur?

59m | Videos
Lingerie makers invest more in skills, plants

Lingerie makers invest more in skills, plants

1h | Videos
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqi: A Progressive Cinema with a solid message

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqi: A Progressive Cinema with a solid message

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

3
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

4
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

5
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

6
The BJMC has been producing a mere 2,000 Sonali bags per day on a trial basis. Photo: Saikat Bhadra.
Panorama

Why hasn’t the Sonali Bag taken off as yet?