Police recovers dead bodies of mother, 2 children in Cox’s Bazar

Police have found hanging dead body of a mother along with the dead bodies of her two children at home in Islampur Union in Eidgaon upazila of Cox's Bazar on Wednesday (22 December).

The deceased have been identified as Jisan Akhtar, 25 – wife of a local salt trader named Shahidul Haque and their two children Saifa Shahid Jabin, 5, and Saifa Shahid Jerin, 2, Eidgaon Police Station Officer in Charge (OC) Abdul Halim told The Business Standard.

The bodies were found in a room Shahidul Haque's house, which is also the new office of Islampur union ward-3.

"Shahidul Haque and his brother Ziaul Haque traded in salt. I have learned that Shahidul Haque went to Maheshkhali with salt on Wednesday morning. When we went to the spot with the police in the evening, Shahidul Haque had not return from work," said Nur Mohammad, a member of ward 3 of the union.

Eidgaon police surrounded the house at around 6:30pm on Wednesday, awaiting the arrival of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) team, OC Halim said.

Police suspect theirdeath may have taken place around 5pm.

"The dead bodies were found at the house of Shahidul Haque, son of late Azizur Rahman, a resident of Ghona village in Kailash. Hearing of the incident, police went to the spot around 6 pm and found that the room was closed from inside. The bodies of two children were lying on the bed in the room and the mother's body was hanging from the fan. It is not clear what caused the tragic deaths. The CID has been informed to investigate the matter. They will look at everything thoroughly," OC Halim added.

According to local sources, Shahidul Haque is an established businessman. His family was doing well after getting success in business in a short time. But it is not known if the family had disputes with anyone. It is believed that Shahidul Haque's wife hanged herself after poisoning the girls.

However, the actual cause of death is still not known.