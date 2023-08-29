Hanging bodies of mother-daughter recovered in Chattogram

Police recovered the bodies of a mother and her daughter hanging on rope from their rented house at Bank Colony in the Chattogram's EPZ Police Station area on Tuesday (29 August) morning.

The deceased were identified as Shahnaz Akter, 23, and her daughter Sadekun Nahar, 4, Mohammad Nuruzzaman, inspector (Investigation) of EPZ police station confirmed The Business Standard.

Shahnaz, a garment worker, used to live in the rented house with her husband Mohammad Shajahan who is also a garment worker in a factory at CEPZ. They hailed from Matiranga area of Khagrachari district.

Police suspect that Shahnaz committed suicide along with her daughter over a family feud.

Inspector Nuruzzaman said the mother is suspected to have committed suicide along with her daughter in the morning after Shahjahan had gone to his job.

"We received the information at around 11:00am and rushed to the spot", he said adding that during the primary investigation police found that there were a family feud over which Shahnaz might have committed suicide.

"We have recovered the body and detained Shajahan. If anyone files any complaint we will file a case", he also said.