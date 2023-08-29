Hanging bodies of mother-daughter recovered in Chattogram

Crime

TBS Report
29 August, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2023, 05:42 pm

Related News

Hanging bodies of mother-daughter recovered in Chattogram

The deceased were identified as Shahnaz Akter, 23, and her daughter Sadekun Nahar, 4

TBS Report
29 August, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2023, 05:42 pm
Representational photo: Collected
Representational photo: Collected

Police recovered the bodies of a mother and her daughter hanging on rope from their rented house at Bank Colony in the Chattogram's EPZ Police Station area on Tuesday (29 August) morning.

The deceased were identified as Shahnaz Akter, 23, and her daughter Sadekun Nahar, 4, Mohammad Nuruzzaman, inspector (Investigation) of EPZ police station confirmed The Business Standard.

Shahnaz, a garment worker, used to live in the rented house with her husband Mohammad Shajahan who is also a garment worker in a factory at CEPZ. They hailed from Matiranga area of Khagrachari district. 

Police suspect that Shahnaz committed suicide along with her daughter over a family feud.

Inspector Nuruzzaman said the mother is suspected to have committed suicide along with her daughter in the morning after Shahjahan had gone to his job.

"We received the information at around 11:00am and rushed to the spot", he said adding that during the primary investigation police found that there were a family feud over which Shahnaz might have committed suicide.

"We have recovered the body and detained Shajahan. If anyone files any complaint we will file a case", he also said.

Bangladesh

Chattogram / Hanging Body / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

What to look for when you’re buying a new shower

5h | Habitat
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group&#039;s pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia on 24 June 2023. File Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

Wagner in Africa: The impact of Prighozin's death

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why are probe reports kept from the public?

5h | Panorama
More than 60% of female adolescents who use public transport in the capital become victims of some form of harassment. Some companies wanted to alleviate this pain and thus women-only ridesharing apps were born. PHOTO: Noor-A-Alam.

Women-only ridesharing apps step on the brakes

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

bhutan_halves_travel_fees_to_attract_tourists

Bhutan halves travel fees to attract tourists

1h | TBS World
Nepal launches e-visa for Bangladeshi visitors

Nepal launches e-visa for Bangladeshi visitors

6h | TBS World
How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

23h | TBS SPORTS
Putin and Prigozhin: How a long friendship turned ugly

Putin and Prigozhin: How a long friendship turned ugly

21h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh