One more gives deposition over recovery of 10 bodies in trawler

One more suspect has given a confessional statement in connection with the recovery of ten bodies from a fishing trawler off the Nazirertek coast of Cox's Bazar.

The deposition of the accused Delwar Hossain from Matarbari Union in Maheshkhali Upazila was recorded under Section-164 on Thursday at a Cox's Bazar Sadar Senior Judicial Magistrature court, following his three-day remand.

With this, depositions of six accused have been recorded so far under Section-164, in this case.

"Delwar has provided a lot of important information in his deposition under the Section-164. He was the cook of a trawler belonged to fisherman Absar of Matarbari area," said Inspector Durjoy Biswas, investigating officer (IO) of the case.

Durjoy, however, declined to reveal details regarding the deposition at this moment.

However, according to the investigating police officials, five trawlers owned by Baitta Kamal, Karim Shikder, Nur Hossain Bohoddar, Absar and Babul were used in the incident of killing the ten people in the trawler, and some 40-50 people took part in the mission.

Inspector Durjoy Biswas of the Cox's Bazar Sadar Police Station said that a group led by robber Sumon from Sonadia area masterminded the incident. Several police teams are working to arrest them.

Earlier, depositions of six arrestees, out of seven, were recorded in the case.

On 23 April, ten semi-decomposed bodies, with their hands and legs tied, were found inside the freezer of a sinking fishing trawler off the Nazirartek coast in Cox's Bazar.

Later, six of the bodies were handed over to their families, while four other bodies remained unclaimed. DNA tests will be conducted to identify those.

The wife of the trawler's owner, Rokeya Begum, filed a murder case against four people and sixty unnamed others at the Cox's Bazar Sadar Police Station on 25 April.