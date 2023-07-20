Barishal University student found dead in her mess room

Bangladesh

UNB
20 July, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 20 July, 2023, 10:16 am

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

A first-year student of Barishal University (BU) was found dead in her room in a mess on Wednesday (19 July) night.

The deceased was identified as Ribna Shahrin, a first-year student of the Botany Department and resident of Molla Chhatri Nibas (Rokeya Hall), near the university. She hailed from Pirojpur district and used to live alone.

BU Proctor Dr Md Khorshed Alam said the girl had a conversation with her family members and friends on 16 July and since then they failed to reach her over the phone.

At 11pm on Wednesday, the panicked mother and uncle of the girl rushed to the mess and found the door of the room closed from inside.

Getting no response from inside the room after a long time, they broke into the door and found Ribna's body hanging from the ceiling fan.

AR Mukul, officer-in-charge of Barishal Metropolitan Police, said, "Primarily, it is suspected that the student might have committed suicide but the actual reason could be known after autopsy."

