Man, woman found dead inside car in Tejgaon

Crime

TBS Report
07 June, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2023, 10:13 pm

Related News

Man, woman found dead inside car in Tejgaon

TBS Report
07 June, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2023, 10:13 pm
Representative Photo.
Representative Photo.

The police recovered the bodies of a man and a woman from inside a private car in the capital's Tejgaon area on Wednesday.

The car was parked in a garage at the government officers' quarters in Tejgaon's Elenbari area.

The deceased were identified as Delwar Hossain Molla, 53, an office assistant at a government organisation, and Moushumi Akhtar Rani, 42, from Munshiganj's Gazaria Upazilla.

The bodies were recovered from the spot following information around 7:30am, according to Inspector Shah Alam of Tejgaon Police Station.

The bodies were sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsies.

The car belonged to Delwar, said Apurbo Hasan, officer in-charge of Tejgaon Police Station, adding that the police are investigating the cause of the deaths of the duo.

However, Delwar and Moushumi were not acquainted for long, according to OC Apurbo.

"We suspect that they passed out in the car after engaging in sexual acts while on drugs or other stimulants. They may have died of suffocation or some other cause," he said.

According to the inquest report, the two might have died between 12:05am to 5:30am on Wednesday.

Mintu Mollah, brother of deceased Delwar Hossain Molla, filed an unnatural death case at the Tejgaon Model Police Station over the incident.

Bangladesh

dead bodies / car / Tejgaon

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why aspiration mismatch is a bigger challenge than skill mismatch

9h | Pursuit
Akhand Bharat: What's in a map?

Akhand Bharat: What's in a map?

13h | Panorama
Treatment is a byproduct, not the focus: Inside Bangladesh's largest specialised burn institute 

Treatment is a byproduct, not the focus: Inside Bangladesh's largest specialised burn institute 

10h | Panorama
Marcus Ashworth/Columnist

Brics raging against the dollar is an exercise in futility

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

DU students are suffering due to electricity

DU students are suffering due to electricity

8h | TBS Stories
'Lal Biroi' in Gaibandha

'Lal Biroi' in Gaibandha

9h | TBS Stories
Imran fears re-arrest

Imran fears re-arrest

1d | TBS World
Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

4
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

5
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

6
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Environment

After Dhaka South, Dhaka North fells trees on Technical intersection