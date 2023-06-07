Man, woman found dead inside car in Tejgaon

The police recovered the bodies of a man and a woman from inside a private car in the capital's Tejgaon area on Wednesday.

The car was parked in a garage at the government officers' quarters in Tejgaon's Elenbari area.

The deceased were identified as Delwar Hossain Molla, 53, an office assistant at a government organisation, and Moushumi Akhtar Rani, 42, from Munshiganj's Gazaria Upazilla.

The bodies were recovered from the spot following information around 7:30am, according to Inspector Shah Alam of Tejgaon Police Station.

The bodies were sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsies.

The car belonged to Delwar, said Apurbo Hasan, officer in-charge of Tejgaon Police Station, adding that the police are investigating the cause of the deaths of the duo.

However, Delwar and Moushumi were not acquainted for long, according to OC Apurbo.

"We suspect that they passed out in the car after engaging in sexual acts while on drugs or other stimulants. They may have died of suffocation or some other cause," he said.

According to the inquest report, the two might have died between 12:05am to 5:30am on Wednesday.

Mintu Mollah, brother of deceased Delwar Hossain Molla, filed an unnatural death case at the Tejgaon Model Police Station over the incident.