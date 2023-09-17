PBI arrests three members of 'Royal Cheating Department' 

Crime

TBS Report
17 September, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2023, 09:02 pm

Related News

PBI arrests three members of 'Royal Cheating Department' 

A PBI official said the said gang had swindled vast sums of money through elaborate schemes targeting businesspeople. 

TBS Report
17 September, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2023, 09:02 pm
PBI arrests three members of &#039;Royal Cheating Department&#039; 

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI)  arrested three members of a fraud gang named the "Royal Cheating Department" (RCD)  from Uttara of the capital on Saturday.

The arrestees are -- Abdul Bari (66), Rashed alias Rasel (37), and Naeem (43), said Jahangir Alam, special superintendent of PBI (North), briefing reporters at his office on Sunday.

The PBI official said the said gang had swindled vast sums of money through elaborate schemes targeting businesspeople. 

The mastermind of this group has been identified as Abdul Bari, also known as Afsar Uddin Khan, and Bazlur Rahman Masud, has multiple criminal cases against them, he added.

Bari has six fraud cases against him and yet continued to engage in criminal activities after getting out on bail.

Jahangir Alam said Bari used to introduce himself as a big businessman.

"He [Bari] used to live in Malaysia. After returning from there, he started cheating in 2013. So far, this gang has swindled more than a crore taka," the PBI official estimated.  

According to PBI officials, Saiful Islam, a Chandpur-based trader, placed an advertisement in a newspaper to sell a piece of land months back. The "Royal Cheating Department" (RCD) invited him to their Uttara office under the guise of genuine interest in purchasing the land.

They lured Saiful to invest in the watch business with an Indian partner with promises of easy profit. 

Tempted by the offers, Saiful, along with his relative Abdul Mannan, entrusted Tk20 lakh as an initial deposit with the fraudsters. He also planned to invest more by selling lands the following day of depositing the money.

However, as soon as the money changed hands, everyone involved in the scheme switched off their phone numbers.

Realising that he has been conned, Saiful managed to track down one of the gang members in Uttara and promptly alerted the police.

Subsequently, Abdul Mannan filed a case with the Airport Police Station on 30 July .

Bangladesh / Top News

Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) / fraud gang / Bangladesh / Royal Cheating Department

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Through these misogynistic posts, Sakib unmistakably revealed the ideology he adheres to. Photo: ACC

'If the wife works, the society is destroyed': Delving deep into the maze of misogyny

44m | Panorama
Photo: Photo Credit: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Dal Lake: Beyond imagination

3h | Features
Tangia Zaman Methila, in her statement, look with hair extension at the Cannes Festival Photo courtesy: Rony Rezaul

Taking the ‘short hair, don’t care’ quip to another level with hair extensions

5h | Mode
Sketch: Touseful Isalm. Photo: Nayem Ali

Maqbool Fida Husain: Following the footsteps of a renaissance man

5h | Features

More Videos from TBS

What has changed in Iran a year after Mahsa Amini's death?

What has changed in Iran a year after Mahsa Amini's death?

4h | TBS World
Trial run conducted on Mawa-Bhanga railway via Padma Bridge

Trial run conducted on Mawa-Bhanga railway via Padma Bridge

7h | TBS Stories
A close encounter with the 'alien bodies' in Mexico

A close encounter with the 'alien bodies' in Mexico

9h | TBS Stories
More than 700 million people don't know when they will eat again!

More than 700 million people don't know when they will eat again!

10h | TBS World