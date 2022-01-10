PBI arrests NUB chairman 

TBS Report 
10 January, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2022, 09:14 pm

Representational image. Illustration: TBS
Representational image. Illustration: TBS

The Police Bureau of Investigation has arrested Dhaka University Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Professor Abu Yousuf Md Abdullah on Monday over a fraudulence case filed by a land developer company. 

The arrested is also the chairman of board of trustee of Northern University of Bangladesh (NUB). 

Confirming the arrest, PBI Additional Superintendent Md Abu Yousuf told The Business Standard that Professor Yousuf was arrested from his Northern University office in Banani of the capital. 

Saiful Islam Bhuyain, deputy managing director of Ashiyan Lands Development, filed a fraudulence case today with Khilgaon Police Station over land property procurement in 2013.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiff mentioned that Abu Yousuf Md Abdullah had purchased a five bighas of land for building Northern University of Bangladesh's permanent campus at Ashiyan City project in capital's Dakkhinkhan area in 2013. 

"However, they had paid us Tk30 crore in 3 August of 2013 and was bound to pay the rest TK20 crore within 30 August of that year.

But they could not pay the money till the date. And also claimed that they had paid us the full amount whenever we claimed for the due payment," plaintiff mentioned in the case. 

"Even they also forged our Chairman Nazrul Islam Bhyuian's signature and claimed that we had registered the land in their name. But the claim was false and fabricated," the FIR reads. 

Meanwhile, the NUB authorities were called several times to talk about the case but no one answered the phone. 
 

NUB

