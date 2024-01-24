NUB drives environmental and health awareness in Cox's Bazar

The Department of Public Health at Northern University Bangladesh (NUB) made a significant impact in Cox's Bazar this week, promoting environmental safety, EPI vaccination, and climate action awareness.

From 20-22 January, students engaged in intensive community campaigns, educating residents about proper sanitation, vaccination importance, and tree planting as a symbol of environmental commitment. They also gathered crucial data on climate change perceptions within the community, reads a press release.

NUB's initiative aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, specifically targeting climate action and public health.

Their dedication to educating and empowering local communities showcases their commitment to a healthier and more sustainable future for Cox's Bazar.