MP Azim murder: Indian police team arrives in Dhaka 

A four-member Indian police delegation arrived in Dhaka today (23 May) to piece together evidence in the MP Anwarul Azim Anar murder case as well as to help recover his body.

"The Indian police have been interrogating another accused in the murder named Siyam, who was arrested in Kolkata. Based on information retrieved from him, body parts of Anar will be recovered," Chief of the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Mohammad Harun-or-Rashid told reporters at his office.

After a meeting with the law enforcement teams of both countries, the DB chief said both countries are cooperating with each other with information.

"No results have been found yet. Efforts are underway to recover the dismembered body as soon as possible."

The murder of Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar in Kolkata has shocked both Bangladesh and India, with law enforcement agencies from both countries investigating the incident.

According to legal experts, the trial can take place in either country.

"The murder case could be prosecuted in either country based on the consensus between the law enforcement agencies of both nations," Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Tapas Kanti Baul told The Business Standard.

MP Azim, who went missing from Kolkata on 14 May, was found dead in Kolkata yesterday (22 May). He went there on 11 May for medical treatment.