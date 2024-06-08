4 arrested in connection with fake currency trade; notes worth Tk1.5cr seized

Crime

TBS Report
08 June, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2024, 06:50 pm

Related News

4 arrested in connection with fake currency trade; notes worth Tk1.5cr seized

Two of the female arrestees were jailed previously for their involvement in supplying fake money to the market before the Eid-ul Fitr, DB says

TBS Report
08 June, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2024, 06:50 pm
The Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested four members of a fake-notes supply gang from the city with fake notes worth Tk1.5 crore. Photo: Collected
The Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested four members of a fake-notes supply gang from the city with fake notes worth Tk1.5 crore. Photo: Collected

The Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested four members of a fake-notes supply gang from the city with fake notes worth Tk1.5 crore.

The arrestees were identified as Liakat Hossen Jakir, 40, Momtaz Begum, 25, Liman Akter Rina, 40, and Sajeda Akter, 28.

While briefing reporters, Lalbagh Zone DB Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mashiur Rahaman said the Wari Zone police arrested them from the capital's Kadamtali Donia area.  

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Equipment for manufacturing fake notes along with a large amount of fake money were recovered, he said.

He further said two women were were arrested previously for their involvement in supplying fake money to the market before the Eid-ul Fitr. 

Based on information from them, another woman was arrested from the Bashundhara residential area. She later got bail from the court. She then started the same business again, DB said.

That woman recently contacted Jakir for trading fake money ahead of Eid-ul-Adha. Jakir was arrested on that basis, said the DB official.

"Jakir has been involved in making fake currency notes. The police arrested him several times before this.

"The trial over fake currency cases goes on for a long time. As a result, the accused get bail and tend to indulge in the same act again," he added.

Top News

DB / fake notes / arrested

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Can this budget deliver on its promises?

1d | Panorama
Govt's reliance on bank borrowing to put pressure on private sector credit, say business leaders

Govt's reliance on bank borrowing to put pressure on private sector credit, say business leaders

1d | Panorama
Budget lays a strong foundation for stabilising economy: FICCI

Budget lays a strong foundation for stabilising economy: FICCI

1d | Panorama
Photo: Bing AI

Budget 2024-25: Too few rich, so better to tax the poor right?

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Australia vs England: Two big guns face each other

Australia vs England: Two big guns face each other

14m | Videos
New dimension over quota in govt. jobs

New dimension over quota in govt. jobs

1h | Videos
Germany Preparing for War by 2029

Germany Preparing for War by 2029

1h | Videos
Exhibition of rare books is going on at Bishwo Shahitto Kendro

Exhibition of rare books is going on at Bishwo Shahitto Kendro

2h | Videos