4 arrested in connection with fake currency trade; notes worth Tk1.5cr seized

The Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested four members of a fake-notes supply gang from the city with fake notes worth Tk1.5 crore.

The arrestees were identified as Liakat Hossen Jakir, 40, Momtaz Begum, 25, Liman Akter Rina, 40, and Sajeda Akter, 28.

While briefing reporters, Lalbagh Zone DB Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mashiur Rahaman said the Wari Zone police arrested them from the capital's Kadamtali Donia area.

Equipment for manufacturing fake notes along with a large amount of fake money were recovered, he said.

He further said two women were were arrested previously for their involvement in supplying fake money to the market before the Eid-ul Fitr.

Based on information from them, another woman was arrested from the Bashundhara residential area. She later got bail from the court. She then started the same business again, DB said.

That woman recently contacted Jakir for trading fake money ahead of Eid-ul-Adha. Jakir was arrested on that basis, said the DB official.

"Jakir has been involved in making fake currency notes. The police arrested him several times before this.

"The trial over fake currency cases goes on for a long time. As a result, the accused get bail and tend to indulge in the same act again," he added.