DB team returns to Dhaka after investigating MP Azim murder case in Kolkata

A three member DB team, led by Chief of the Detective Branch (DB) Harun Or Rashid, reaches Kolkata to investigate the murder of Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar on Sunday, 26 May. Photo: Colledted

A three-member team from the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police is set to return to Dhaka today (30 May) at 1:55pm after a four-day investigation in Kolkata regarding the murder case of MP Azim.

Earlier, the three-member DB team had left for Kolkata to further the investigation into the tragic incident that has drawn significant attention both domestically and internationally.

The team, led by DB Chief Harun-or-Rashid also included Muhammad Abdul Ahad, deputy commissioner (Wari Division), and Shahidur Rahman, additional deputy commissioner, who went to Kolkata on 26 May, conducted extensive investigations to gather crucial evidence and follow leads related to the murder of MP Azim.

The three-time Member of Parliament, Anar, went missing on 13 May after going to Kolkata for treatment purposes a day earlier.

On 22 May morning, the Indian media reported that he was murdered in a house in Kolkata's New Town area.

After that, the police of the two countries started the investigation. Three people were arrested in Bangladesh, and another person was arrested in Kolkata in connection with the murder