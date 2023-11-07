Missing child found dead in Savar; 3 arrested

The body of the nine-year-old boy was recovered from the alley behind his house in Savar this morning, three days after he went missing.

The young victim, identified as Rakib, the son of Abdur Rahim, was a student at a local madrassa and resided with his family in the Katlapur area of Savar.

Police have arrested three people in connection with the incident, Savar Officer-in-Charge (OC) Deepak Chandra Saha confirmed, although their identities were not immediately disclosed.

According to the police, the locals became aware of the distressing situation after detecting a foul odour emanating from the alley behind the child's home. Upon receiving the information, the police swiftly arrived at the scene and recovered the young boy's body.

According to the child's family and community members, Rakib had left his home in Katlapur on Saturday (4 November), en route to the residential madrasa he used to study in.

The following day, the madrassa authorities informed Rakib's family that he had not attended classes, prompting a search for the missing child.

As Rakib remained unaccounted for, his family filed a general diary report with the Savar Model police station.

Additionally, the child's father received disturbing calls from an unknown number, which led to the blacklisting of the caller. Subsequently, another call came from a different number, threatening to kidnap Rakib and take him to Rangpur while demanding a ransom of Tk2 lakhs.

OC Deepak Chandra expressed optimism in unravelling the mystery surrounding the tragic murder.