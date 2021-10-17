Main culprit of temple sabotage in Feni detained

TBS Report
17 October, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 10:18 pm

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has detained a 22-year-old college student named Ahnaf Tousif Mahmud Labib in connection with the sabotage in the Kali temple and the clashes among policemen, Awami League and Muslims at Trunk Road in Feni on Saturday.

The RAB said Labib, son of Saifuddin Mahmud and a student of Feni Government College, was the instigator and planner of the incidents.

During preliminary interrogation, he told RAB that he, along with two of his friends named Munna and Shafi, offered Maghreb prayers and then went to the Kali temple with a bottle of petrol. They beat the priest of the temple severely and threatened to set the temple on fire.

They also insisted the priest wear a lungi instead of a dhoti and forced him to utter some verses from the Quran, said RAB-8 Acting Company Commander Md Junaid Jahedi of RAB-8 in Feni.

The RAB officer said the process is going on to file cases against Labib over sabotage and insulting religious sentiments.

Earlier on Sunday afternoon, after inspecting the temple on Trunk Road, RAB-7 Commander Lt Col MA Yusuf told reporters that they had collected CCTV footage after the incident.

temple sabotage in Feni / Rapid Action Battalion (Rab)

