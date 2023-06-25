Fugitive Hizb ut-Tahrir leader arrested in Dhaka: RAB

Fugitive Hizb ut-Tahrir leader arrested in Dhaka: RAB

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested a fugitive leader of banned militant outfit Hizb ut-Tahrir from Kafrul area  in the capital.

The arrestee is Md Shakir Khan, 42, son of late Ehsan Khan of the capital's Adabar area and a member of the invitation and finance department of the militant outfit.

According to a RAB-2 media release, a team of the elite force arrested Shakir, who remained absconding for nine years after an anti-terrorism court had issued an arrest warrant against him. from Kafrul on Saturday afternoon.

Shakir, also an accused in two cases filed with the capital's Mohammadpur police station, used to carry out organizational activities in different areas of the country.

The arrestee was handed over to Mohammadpur police station and efforts will continue to arrest other operatives of the outfit, it added.

