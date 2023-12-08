RAB arrests 7 more for political violence, sabotage

Bangladesh

UNB
08 December, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 08 December, 2023, 10:37 am

Related News

RAB arrests 7 more for political violence, sabotage

UNB
08 December, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 08 December, 2023, 10:37 am
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Thursday arrested seven more people, including BNP leaders and activists, from different parts of the country in connection with their alleged involvement in vandalism, arson and sabotage during the nationwide blockade and shutdown, enforced by BNP and other like-minded parties.

Md Shakhawat Islam, convenor of Narayanganj Metropolitan Swechasebak Dal, and Md Gias Uddin, convenor of Uttar Madarsha union Jubo Dal of Chattogram, were among the arrestees.

They were arrested from Dhaka's Sutrapur and Chattogram's Hathazari area, respectively.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Five others were arrested from different parts of the country, said RAB Headquarters Legal and Media Wing Assistant Director ASP Al Amin.

So far, RAB has arrested a total of 847 people in connection with violence and sabotage in different parts of the country, including the attack and sabotage on October 28.

Meanwhile, 418 RAB patrol teams, including 126 in the capital, have been deployed across the country in order to prevent violence and vandalism and to maintain the law and order situation.

The elite force is providing security for passenger and goods transport, long-distance public transport, and cargo transport by patrolling in different parts of the country.

In addition, RAB's intelligence surveillance is continuing in important places, including bus stands and railway stations, to prevent any kind of vandalism and violence, said the RAB official.

Top News

Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh now has 19 GI-certified products. What changed?

Bangladesh now has 19 GI-certified products. What changed?

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How financial institutions can help transition to net zero

2h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The looming populist dystopia

2h | Panorama
Hamas-Israel war: What really happened on 7 October?

Hamas-Israel war: What really happened on 7 October?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Israeli troops surround home of Hamas chief: Netanyahu

Israeli troops surround home of Hamas chief: Netanyahu

12h | TBS World
Santos relegated for first time in 111-year history

Santos relegated for first time in 111-year history

13h | TBS SPORTS
Deepening dollar crisis in Bangladesh: Unveiling causes

Deepening dollar crisis in Bangladesh: Unveiling causes

15h | TBS Round Table
Current account surplus drops by 80% in one month

Current account surplus drops by 80% in one month

17h | TBS Economy