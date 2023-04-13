Letter threatening Mangal Shobhajatra attack aimed at creating panic: RAB DG

Bangladesh

UNB
13 April, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2023, 01:48 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Director General M Khurshid Hossain today said the letter threatening an attack on Mangal Shobhajatra was sent to Fine Arts Institute's students to create panic and it is not a threat from militants.

"The letter was sent to create panic. It has nothing to do with politics," he said while talking to reporters at the Ramna Batamul in the capital after inspecting the security arrangements at the venue for the Bangla New Year celebrations.

Regarding the security for Pahela Baishakh celebrations, he said the RAB commando team is ready to deal with any kind of situation that may arise, as well as each RAB battalion has started special intelligence surveillance across the country.

Special security measures have been taken by setting up adequate checkposts, and observation posts in different places of the capital, including TSC, Shahbagh, Suhrawardy Udyan and Ramna Batamul, where the new year celebration events are organised.

RAB's bomb disposal unit and dog squad are ready to deal with any situation, Khurshid said adding that the venue will be under RAB's CCTV coverage.

Meanwhile, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq said there will be three tiers of security arrangements along with the police and various units during the Pahela Baishahkh celebration.

"Those who want to enjoy the New Year will be able to celebrate it safely," he said.

Regarding the incident of militant escape, the commissioner said two militants were kidnapped but 10 militants were arrested.

"The two escapees have been kept under surveillance. They will be arrested soon," he said.

In response to another query, The DMP commissioner said there is no immediate threat from terrorists.

"But we will remain vigilant and ready so that no one can dare to cause any disturbance," he added.

Mangal Shobhajatra / Rapid Action Battalion (Rab)

