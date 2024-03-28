RAB recover touchstone statue of Bishnu in Chapainawabganj

Bangladesh

BSS
28 March, 2024, 12:00 pm
28 March, 2024

The Bishnu touchstone recovered by RAB from the Haripur Pajrapara area. Photo: BSS
The Bishnu touchstone recovered by RAB from the Haripur Pajrapara area. Photo: BSS

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) recovered a touchstone statue of Bishnu weighing 12.875 kg from the municipality area yesterday afternoon.

RAB said, acting on a tip off, an operation team of RAB-5 from Chapainawabganj camp, raided Haripur Pajrapara area in the municipality at around 12:50 pm and found the idol in an abandoned condition. 

Later, the elite force handed over the statue to the sadar thana police, the sources added.

