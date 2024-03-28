RAB recover touchstone statue of Bishnu in Chapainawabganj
The elite force handed over the statue to the sadar thana police
Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) recovered a touchstone statue of Bishnu weighing 12.875 kg from the municipality area yesterday afternoon.
RAB said, acting on a tip off, an operation team of RAB-5 from Chapainawabganj camp, raided Haripur Pajrapara area in the municipality at around 12:50 pm and found the idol in an abandoned condition.
Later, the elite force handed over the statue to the sadar thana police, the sources added.