RAB arrests two for threating to killing meat trader who gained social media fame for selling beef at fair prices

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested two people who threatened to kill a beef trader who gained popularity on social media for selling meat at affordable prices.

"We have arrested two people from Ashulia who threatened to kill the popular beef dealer, Khalilur Rahman," RAB Legal and Media Wing Director Commander Khandaker Al Moin said during a press briefing on Saturday (27 January).

"The arrestees, Nurul Haque, 67 and one of his accomplices Mohammad Imon, 22 have confessed about their involvement during preliminary interrogation," the RAB official added.

Khalil, a meat trader from the capital's Shajahanpur area started selling beef at Tk595 per kg at his shop on 18 November, 2023. It got him popular in various print and electronic media including social media.

Many meat traders also started selling beef at Tk600 per kg seeing Khalil's example.

On 22 December 2023, the Directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection, Meat Traders Association and Bangladesh Dairy Farmers Association held a joint meeting and decided to sell beef at Tk650 per kg.

While the decision brought relief to the consumers, traders who sell meat at higher prices were unhappy over it. A meat trader was killed for selling beef at the mandated price at Arani Market in Rajshahi.

On 18 January, Khalilur Rahman got a call on his mobile phone, the caller demanded Tk25 lakh from him and threatened to kill Khalil and his son.

Under the circumstances, Khalil lodged a general diary at Shahjahanpur police station on 20 January. When the matter was publicised in various print and electronic media including social media, it got RAB's attention and the law enforcement agency took action to arrest the people threatening Khalil.