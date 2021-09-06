Inspector Sohel Rana suspended after detained in India

Police have suspended Sohel Rana, an inspector (investigation) of Banani police station detained in India, after fleeing Bangladesh amid allegations of embezzlement through e-commerce company E-orange.

Asaduzzaman, Deputy Commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's (DMP) Gulshan division, said he had been suspended on Sunday, reports Prothom Alo.

Earlier, Sohel Rana, an associate of e-commerce company E-Orange, was arrested from the border area on Friday for allegedly embezzling customers' money.

Later, members of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) detained him from the Changrabandha border in West Bengal's Kochbihar district on charges of infiltration.

A case of fraud was filed against e-Orange at Gulshan Police Station last July for nobbling Tk 1,100 crore from 1 lakh customers. A person named Taherul Islam filed the case on behalf of 29 aggrieved customers.

Three people, including e-Orange owner Sonia Mehzabin and her husband Mashukur Rahman, are now in jail. The two, including Bithi Akhter, have fled. The plaintiff in the case said that Bithi Akhter is the fourth wife of police officer Sohel Rana.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed told reporters at a function at the police headquarters on Sunday afternoon, "As a matter of fact, he (Sohel Rana) did not try to go to India on a regular basis, he tried irregularly. As there is an extradition treaty with India, Sohel Rana can be brought back as an accused."