2 Bangladeshi youths shot dead by BSF near Tetulia border

Two Bangladeshis were shot and killed by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) today (8 May) as they allegedly tried to cross into India near Tetulia upazila in Panchagarh.

The deceased were identified as 23-year-old Yeasin Ali, son of Ketab Ali, and 24-year-old Abdul Jalil, son of Jhunu Miah, both residents of Sadar upazila in the district.

According to local sources, the incident occurred early in the morning in the Khoykhat area near the border, where the youths were purportedly attempting to smuggle cattle from India.

Quoting locals, police said that BSF personnel stationed at the Fakirpara camp opened fire when they observed the individuals cutting through a barbed wire fence.

Local residents alerted the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and police upon discovering the scene.

Sujoy Kumar Roy, Officer-in-Charge at Tetulia Model Police Station, said the families of the victims reported that BSF personnel had removed the bodies from Bangladeshi soil.

Lt Col Zubayed Hasan, commander of the BGB-18 battalion, said they learned that two Bangladeshi youths were killed.

However, no formal complaints had been lodged by their families, he noted.