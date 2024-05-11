BSF hands over bodies of 2 Bangladeshis, two days after killing them

Bangladesh

UNB
11 May, 2024, 12:55 am
Last modified: 11 May, 2024, 12:59 am

Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday handed over the bodies of two Bangladeshi who were shot and killed by their own members on Wednesday.

Tetulia Police received the bodies from the Phansidewa Police Station of India yesterday evening, Officer-in-charge of Tetulia Model Police Station Sujoy Kumar Roy said.

The BGB and BSF officials, and family members of the two deceased were present at the time.

Later, police handed over the bodies to the families, said the officer, adding that the process of burying the bodies is underway.

Earlier on Wednesday night, two young men from Bangladesh were reportedly shot and killed by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF), as they allegedly tried to cross into India near Tetulia upazila in Panchagarh.

The deceased were identified as 23-year-old Yeasin Ali, son of Ketab Ali, and 24-year-old Abdul Jalil, son of Jhunu Miah, both residents of Sadar upazila in the district.

According to local sources, the incident occurred early in the morning in the Khoykhat area near the border, where the youths were attempting to smuggle cattle from India.

Quoting locals, police said the BSF personnel stationed at the Fakirpara camp opened fire when they saw the individuals cutting through a barbed wire fence.

