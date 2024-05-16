Govt-pvt sector collaboration vital to harness semiconductor industry potential: Salman

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

To unlock the vast potential of the country's semiconductor industry, Prime Minister's Adviser for Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman has called for strengthening collaboration between the government, private and academic stakeholders in the sector.

"The potential of the semiconductor industry in Bangladesh is huge. Support from the government, along with private sector initiatives and academic contributions, are crucial in harnessing it effectively," he said while addressing as the chief guest at a workshop on the semiconductor ecosystem at the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) conference room on Thursday (16 May).

The event was organised by the BIDA, in collaboration with Ernst & Young LLP, a leading global professional services network. 

Urging for concerted efforts to harness the power of semiconductors and build a Smart Bangladesh as envisioned by Pime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Salman further said, "The industry can meet domestic needs and enhance its export capabilities."

Delivering the keynote presentation, Abhishek Gupta, partner of Ernst & Young LLP, highlighted the semiconductor value chain and potential focus areas for Bangladesh. 

Chairing the workshop, BIDA Executive Chairman Lokman Hossain Miah said, "A lifeline for all electronic devices and systems, the applications of semiconductor technology are limitless." 

"Bangladesh has a competitive advantage due to its proximity to the Asia-pacific supply chain, focus on industry diversification, infrastructure and incentives support along with a huge talent pool of young professionals in STEM fields," he added.

Bangladesh earns around $5 million annually from the semiconductor industry, mostly by providing Integrated Circuit (IC) chip design services, while fabrication, packaging, assembly, and testing remain untapped. The government has set a target to build a semiconductor sector worth $10 billion by 2041.

During the workshop, group technical sessions were participated by stakeholders from government, private sector and development agencies.

A draft action agenda will be prepared based on the suggestions received during the workshop towards preparing comprehensive investment planning in the sector, said the organisers.

