5 gunrunners arrested in cox’s Bazar with foreign arms

The police have detained five people from Ukhiya and Teknaf areas in Cox's Bazar in connection with the illegal arms trade and recovered arms and ammunition from them.

In a 72-hour raid, police recovered a German-made G3 rifle, one magazine, two one-shooter guns and 92 rounds of bullets from them, which supposedly came from Myanmar, Md Mahafuzul Islam, Cox's Bazar superintendent of police, told a press conference today (16 May).

The police say the arrested are organised arms dealers, who bring weapons from Myanmar and deliver them to the hands of the criminal gangs in Bangladesh.

The arrestees are Mostaq Ahmed (37), son of Mohammad Syed of Madarbunia, Ukhiya, Rabiul Alam (28) son of Anju Mia from Majher Dail, Maheshkhali, Kashem Prakash Monia (38), son of Late Noor Nabi of Madarbunia, Latifa Akhtar (34), daughter of Mostaq Ahmed of the same area, and Bellal Hossain (38), son of Late Abul Hashem of Notun Bazar, Maheshkhali.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) attested two terrorists and recovered grenades and rocket shells in a separate raid in the hideout of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (Arsa), a terrorist group of Rohingyas, from hilly areas adjacent to Kutupalong Rohingya Camp of Ukhiya Upazila.

At today's press conference, Police Super Mahafuzul said the raid was carried out on secret information that a group of robbers and arms dealers were conspiring to bring firearms and ammunition from Myanmar into Bangladesh and hand them over to criminal gangs.

Mostaq, Rabiul Alam, Kashem and Mostaq's wife were arrested first with 2 one-shooter guns, 77 rounds of bullets and 24 bullet casings from the house of notorious dacoit Mostaq from Ukhiya's Motherbunia area, according to the police official.

Later, Bellal was arrested while fleeing from the Teknaf area and going to his native area of Maheshkhali.

Based on the information given by Bellal, one German-made G3 rifle, one magazine and 15 rounds of fresh bullets kept under the sand were recovered in Jhaubagan on the seashore in Shaplapur area of Teknaf, the SP said.

He said Mostaq is accused in multiple robbery, weapons, and drug cases and has four arrest warrants against him, while arms dealer Rabiul Alam has four cases against him.

Police have filed two cases under the Arms Act with Ukhiya and Teknaf police stations.

The accused have been sent to court with the application for five days remand.

An operation is underway to arrest others accused of the arms dealer gang, according to the police official.