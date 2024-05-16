Abdur Rahman promoted to secretary of Financial Institutions Division

TBS Report
16 May, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2024, 09:46 pm

According to a notification issued today (16 May), his appointment is set to come into effect from 19 May

File Finance Division Additional Secretary Md Abdur Rahman Khan. File Photo: Collected
File Finance Division Additional Secretary Md Abdur Rahman Khan. File Photo: Collected

The Ministry of Public Administration has promoted Finance Division Additional Secretary Md Abdur Rahman Khan to the post of secretary of the Financial Institutions Division.

According to a notification issued today (16 May), his appointment is set to come into effect from 19 May.

Abdur Rahman is currently working as the head of the Administration and Treasury and Debt Management Wing of the Finance Division.

Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, the current secretary of the Financial Institutions Division, is scheduled to go on post-retirement leave on 19 May, the notice added.

