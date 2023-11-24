Father, daughter arrested for swindling money from nomination seekers, posing as PMO officials

A man and his daughter were arrested for defrauding money from aspiring election candidates, posing as high-ranking officials from various government institutions, including the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and Ganabhaban.

Officials from the Detective Branch of Police's Uttara Zone arrested the duo – Md Yasin, 46, and his daughter Suraiya Yasmin, 22 -- from Noakhali following complaints from a victim, Additional Commissioner of DMP's Detective Branch Mohammad Harun Or Rashid told reporters at his Minto Road office on Friday.

Harun Or Rashid said, "An aspiring candidate, an established businessman, received a call from fraudsters claiming to have special instructions regarding his nomination in the 12th National Election. The fraudsters demanded a deposit of Tk20 crores to the party fund, purportedly ensuring a nomination from Awami League. Suspicious of the large sum, the candidate reported the matter to a central leader of the party, who then informed the police."

Following an investigation, the person making the fraudulent call was arrested in Noakhali, said Harun, adding that detectives discovered that the father-daughter duo formed the fraud gang, reaching out to various people using the names of officials from the Prime Minister's Office and Ganabhaban.

The recovered mobile phone contained contact records with different individuals, he added.

Harun Or Rashid further noted that with the announcement of the election schedule, a new form of fraud has emerged, targeting individuals buying nominations to participate in the elections.

"Fraudsters promise nominations, urging candidates to pay into a fund. While some have fallen into this trap, others are being cautious. The police are arresting those contacting them without payment and are investigating the extent of the fraud network."

He also emphasised the importance of vigilance, stating that obtaining a nomination involves a rigorous scrutiny process, cautioning individuals not to be swayed by promises based on saved numbers in True Caller.

Harun Or Rashid warned that fraudsters often masquerade as important officials to gain trust and urged victims to report incidents for appropriate action.