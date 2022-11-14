'Fardin's murder was linked to drug to break spirit of those seeking trial of the murder'

Kazi Nur Uddin, father of deceased student of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) Fardin Noor Parash, said that Fardin's name has been linked to the drug to break the spirit of those who are asking the investigation and trial of the murderer.

"Let alone drugs, my son could not even tolerate the smoke of a cigarette. None of my three sons smokes cigarettes but it is said that Fardin used to consume Phensedyl, which is not believable at all," said in a human chain organised at Buet Central Shaheed Minar to demand a fair investigation and justice of the culprits in the murder on Monday.

Earlier on 4 November, after Fardin went missing, his body was found in the Shitalakshya River on 7 November. The doctor who conducted the post-mortem, his family and classmates claim that Fardin was murdered as there were injuries on the body.

In the context of the murder, the news of his drug involvement was published in the media citing the police. However, police and other investigators are yet to identify the killer or the motive behind the murder.

Regarding Fardin's friend Bushra, the father said, "Fardin was an obedient son and he did not do anything outside of what he told us. When he got out that day, he told us he would take an exam the next day. Later, we came to know that he was outside with Bushra till 10pm. That is why she was a suspect."

He also said he is not satisfied with the progress of the general diary he filed.

In the statement read in the human chain, Buet students said that seven days have already passed since Fardin's body was recovered. According to the news published in print media and online portals, till now the real killer has not been identified and the reason for the murder has not yet been fully revealed.

They also said that the media has always played an important role in finding the truth. Unfortunately, in the last few days, some media has published some offensive and baseless information about Fardeen which has disappointed them.

They hoped that the media will be careful in publishing the news in the future.