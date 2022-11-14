'Fardin's murder was linked to drug to break spirit of those seeking trial of the murder'

Crime

TBS Report
14 November, 2022, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2022, 11:30 pm

Related News

'Fardin's murder was linked to drug to break spirit of those seeking trial of the murder'

A human chain organised at Buet Central Shaheed Minar to demand a fair investigation and justice of the culprits in the murder on Monday

TBS Report
14 November, 2022, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2022, 11:30 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Kazi Nur Uddin, father of deceased student of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) Fardin Noor Parash, said that Fardin's name has been linked to the drug to break the spirit of those who are asking the investigation and trial of the murderer.

"Let alone drugs, my son could not even tolerate the smoke of a cigarette. None of my three sons smokes cigarettes but it is said that Fardin used to consume Phensedyl, which is not believable at all," said in a human chain organised at Buet Central Shaheed Minar to demand a fair investigation and justice of the culprits in the murder on Monday.

Earlier on 4 November, after Fardin went missing, his body was found in the Shitalakshya River on 7 November. The doctor who conducted the post-mortem, his family and classmates claim that Fardin was murdered as there were injuries on the body.

In the context of the murder, the news of his drug involvement was published in the media citing the police. However, police and other investigators are yet to identify the killer or the motive behind the murder.

Regarding Fardin's friend Bushra, the father said, "Fardin was an obedient son and he did not do anything outside of what he told us. When he got out that day, he told us he would take an exam the next day. Later, we came to know that he was outside with Bushra till 10pm. That is why she was a suspect."

He also said he is not satisfied with the progress of the general diary he filed.

In the statement read in the human chain, Buet students said that seven days have already passed since Fardin's body was recovered. According to the news published in print media and online portals, till now the real killer has not been identified and the reason for the murder has not yet been fully revealed.

They also said that the media has always played an important role in finding the truth. Unfortunately, in the last few days, some media has published some offensive and baseless information about Fardeen which has disappointed them. 

They hoped that the media will be careful in publishing the news in the future.

Bangladesh / Top News

Buet student Fardin / Fardin murder

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The red-brick structure features a courtyard with two terraces, and inward-facing balconies looking over it. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Ayna Burir Adar: Like a hurricane lamp in the forest

1h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

We should not assume that more people necessarily mean more environmental degradation: UNFPA Country Representative

2h | Panorama
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

2h | Panorama
Jimmy Choo Flash: Thank you, next!

Jimmy Choo Flash: Thank you, next!

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Janhvi Kapoor delivers excellent performance in 'Milli'

Janhvi Kapoor delivers excellent performance in 'Milli'

15h | Videos
#BoycottQatar2022 movement intensifying

#BoycottQatar2022 movement intensifying

17h | Videos
Cumilla's Noor dreams to spread rickshaw painting abroad

Cumilla's Noor dreams to spread rickshaw painting abroad

17h | Videos
How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday