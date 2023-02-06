DB submits final report claiming Fardin’s death was suicide

The DMP Detective Branch submitted the final report to the court over the murder case of Fardin Noor Parash, a Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology student, three months after his death saying it was a suicide.

The DB also cleared charges against Fardin's friend Amatullah Bushra, the lone accused in a murder filed by Fardin's father Nuruddin, saying they found no clue of murder.

The case investigation officer DB inspector Yasin Sikder of Dhaka Metropolitan Police submitted the final report on Monday to the Dhaka's Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court.

Fardin's father, however, rejected the DB's final report.

The IO also filed a petition before the court to release the lone accused in the case, who suffered in prison for over two months and was placed on remand two times for interrogation.

"Our investigation found enough evidence that Fardin committed suicide by jumping off a bridge into a river," said DMP Deputy Commissioner for DB Motijheel division Rajib Al Masud.

DB officials said that their investigation did not find any clue of murder.

Fardin's father Nuruddin told the media that he would file no confidence petition against the report to the court.

The decomposed body of Fardin (23), a third-year student of Buet, was recovered from the River Sitalakhya in Siddhirganj, Narayanganj on 7 November three days after he went missing.

Nuruddin informed the police that his son left their Konapara house at Demra on Friday, saying that he had an academic test the following day.

Fardin was with Bushra for hours on 4 November after he left his house for the BUET campus.

Bushra was arrested and placed on remand based on a murder case filed by Nuruddin accusing her.

In mid-December, DB and RAB, in separate briefings, claimed that Fardin's death was a suicide case as he jumped off a bridge into the River Sitalakhya contradicting their earlier statements where both the police unit claimed it could have been a 'drug related dispute' and drug peddlers might have killed him over payment issue.

However, over criticism of the statements, police and RAB backtracked from their previous stance and confessed that 'drug related murder' statement was their wrong perception.

Bushra languished in jail for two months although police could not prove any involvement of her with Fardin's killing. She secured bail and was released from jail on 10 January.

Fardin's father has time and again claimed that it was a planned murder and that a powerful quarter was behind it.

Investigation agencies were influenced by the influential quarter and did not probe the incident properly, said Nuruddin.

It was planned to malign Fardin's image from the very beginning and DB investigation spared the real perpetrators, added Nuruddin.