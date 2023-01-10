Fardin murder case: Bushra released from jail after 61 days

Amatullah Bushra, one of the accused in the murder of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) student Fardin Noor Parash, has been released from jail after 61 days.

She was released from Kashimpur Women's Central Jail around 2:10pm on Tuesday after securing bail on 8 January. Her father Md Monjurul received her from the jail, Senior Jail Super Obaidur Rahman told media.

Fardin was a third-year student of Buet's civil engineering department and a resident of the Qutubpur area in Narayanganj's Fatullah.

The decomposed body of Fardin, 23, was recovered from Sitalakhya river in Siddhirganj, Narayanganj, on 7 November afternoon, three days after he went missing.

Kazi Nuruddin Rana, Fardin's father, filed a case concerning his son's killing at the Rampura Police Station the same day naming Fardin's friend Amatullah Bushra as one of the accused.

She was arrested on 10 November and was placed on remand in police custody and later sent to prison.