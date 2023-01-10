Fardin murder case: Bushra released from jail after 61 days

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 January, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2023, 10:12 pm

Related News

Fardin murder case: Bushra released from jail after 61 days

TBS Report
10 January, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2023, 10:12 pm
Fardin Noor Parash. Photo: Collected
Fardin Noor Parash. Photo: Collected

Amatullah Bushra, one of the accused in the murder of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) student Fardin Noor Parash, has been released from jail after 61 days.

She was released from Kashimpur Women's Central Jail around 2:10pm on Tuesday after securing bail on 8 January. Her father Md Monjurul received her from the jail, Senior Jail Super Obaidur Rahman told media.

Fardin was a third-year student of Buet's civil engineering department and a resident of the Qutubpur area in Narayanganj's Fatullah.

The decomposed body of Fardin, 23, was recovered from Sitalakhya river in Siddhirganj, Narayanganj, on 7 November afternoon, three days after he went missing.

Kazi Nuruddin Rana, Fardin's father, filed a case concerning his son's killing at the Rampura Police Station the same day naming Fardin's friend Amatullah Bushra as one of the accused.

She was arrested on 10 November and was placed on remand in police custody and later sent to prison.

Top News

Buet student Fardin / murder case / Jail

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Alexandra Pringle. Illustration: TBS

Sometimes fighting for a book is worth it: Alexandra Pringle

20m | Panorama
The ‘gut-brain axis’ is the primary area of operations of Genofax where, from the stool sample analysis, the more complex problems in the health of an individual are identified through the gut microbiome DNA. Photo: Science Photo Library

When the gut tells the story of the body

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why should I publish people who are already published?: A conversation with publisher and illustrator Annette Köhn

1d | Panorama
Why are there so many shops named 'Mayer Doa'?

Why are there so many shops named 'Mayer Doa'?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What can you get in exchange for 1 Taka?

What can you get in exchange for 1 Taka?

14h | TBS Stories
Shakib again involved in controversy in BPL

Shakib again involved in controversy in BPL

15h | TBS SPORTS
Who are Putin’s mercenaries?

Who are Putin’s mercenaries?

1h | TBS World
Bank deposits have decreased

Bank deposits have decreased

15h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

3
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index