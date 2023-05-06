Dhaka Newspaper Hawkers’ Society condemns attack on its head office

TBS Report
06 May, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2023, 09:59 pm

Dhaka Newspaper Hawkers’ Society condemns attack on its head office

The Dhaka Newspaper Hawkers' Multipurpose Cooperative Society has condemned the attack on its head office in the capital, on Friday, carried out by unidentified terrorists.

The attackers stormed the office in Motijheel and looted valuables around 11:30am, said the association.

"We strongly condemn and protest against the incident of a terrorist act and looting at the head office of the Dhaka Newspaper Hawkers' Multipurpose Cooperative Society on Rajuk Avenue in Motijheel, Dhaka, at 11:30am on 5 May," the hawkers' society said in a press release signed by its President Md Ayub Khan and General Secretary Md Abu Bakar Siddique on Saturday.

The Dhaka Newspaper Hawkers' Multipurpose Cooperative Society is the largest organisation for newspaper distribution and sale in the capital.

 

