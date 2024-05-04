Mannan elected president, Belal vice-president of Dhaka Newspaper Hawkers Samity

Mohammad Abdul Mannan was elected president and ABM Belal Hossain Khan vice president at the triennial election (2024-2027) of Dhaka Newspaper Hawkers Bahumukhi Samaby Samity Ltd on 4 May.

The election was held during the special general meeting of the organisation, said a press release.

Md Zahangir Alam was elected general secretary and Shah Alam Patwari, Md Joynal Abedin, Md Abdul Kashem, Md Sharif Hossain, AKM Monir Hossain Bhuiya, Md Sirajul Haq, Md Abu Hanif, Delwar Hossain and Nurur Zaman were elected directors.