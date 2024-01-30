Daulatdia sex worker arrested for allegedly killing client for insulting her mother

Police on Monday (29 January) arrested a sex worker in Daulatdia of Rajbari for allegedly killing a client for insulting her mother in her home. Photo: TBS

Police on Monday (29 January) arrested a sex worker in Daulatdia of Rajbari for allegedly killing a client for insulting her mother in her home.

The incident took place on 26 January when a scuffle broke out over money between a man named Milon Pramanik, a bricklayer in the village, who went to the accused, Rozina's house.

At one point, Milon had allegedly insulted Rozina's mother, who then strangled him to death, packed his body up in a suitcase and dropped it off at the Faridpur Bus Terminal in Goalchamot.

Confirming the matter, Faridpur Superintendent of Police Md Morshed Alam said locals called the National Emergency Service 999 to report an abandoned suitcase at the Golden Line Paribahan counter.

After reaching the spot, the police recovered the body of an unidentified male.

Later on 29 January, the police arrested Rozina, from Dhaka's Jurain area, in connection with the killing.

Upon interrogating Rozina, she told the police that Milon, hailing from Pabna, used to go to the Daulatdia brothels.

On the night of 26 January, he showed up at her house and they got into a fight after Rozina demanded money from him.

At one point, Milon insulted her mother. She then lost her temper and strangled him using her dupatta. She then put him in a suitcase and carried it to the bus counter.

Upon investigation, the police found that on 27 January morning, a woman wearing a burqa booked a Bikash Paribahan ticket for Dhaka.

Saying she had to go get some breakfast, she left the scene, boarded the bus and left the suitcase there.

Kotwali police station SI Shamim Hasan filed a murder case over the incident.

According to the police, Rozina was due to be taken to court on Tuesday (30 January).