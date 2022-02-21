Ctg police detains 2 youths from book fair

On Monday, Chattogram police detained two youths whom they suspected of being terrorists, from the 'Ekushe Boimela' organised at the gymnasium grounds near MA Aziz Stadium.

Deputy Commissioner of the Counter Terrorism Unit of Chattogram Metropolitan Police, Faruk ul Haque, said one youth was taken into custody for his suspicious movements at the book fair. However, it has not been confirmed whether or not he is engaged in terrorist activities.

Deputy Commissioner Faruk said details will be provided after interrogation.

Nezam Uddin, officer-in-charge of the Kotwali thana, said they also detained a youth, suspecting him of being a terrorist.

Nezam Uddin said the youth identified himself as a madrassa student and that he was being interrogated.

The 19-day book fair was inaugurated on the gymnasium grounds, Sunday afternoon.