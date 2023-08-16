Militants are reorganising to destabilise the country: RAB

Bangladesh

BSS
16 August, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 07:23 pm

Related News

Militants are reorganising to destabilise the country: RAB

So far, a total of nine militant organisations have been banned in the country including the recently banned militant organisation Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya

BSS
16 August, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 07:23 pm
Militants are reorganising to destabilise the country: RAB

A number of former militants are trying to reorganise to destabilise the country, said the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Legal and Media Wing Director Commander Khandaker Al Moin.

Addressing a press conference at RAB Media Centre in city's Karwan Bazar this afternoon he said that tomorrow (August 17) is the 18 years of the serial bomb blasts across the country.

"Militancy has been inactive during last few years but in recent times the militants are again trying to destabilise the country by reorganising themslves," Al Moin said.

He said that the main mandate of the elite anti-crime force is to contain, eliminate by arresting the militants.

 So far, a total of nine militant organisations have been banned in the country including the recently banned militant organisation Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya.

"We have seen that JMB carried out the series of bomb attacks across the country on 17 August, when Harkatul Jihad Al-Islami (HUJI) was also active. Last year, the RAB has arrested JMB's self-proclaimed Amir Ujjal Master during a bank robbery," said Commander Al Moin.

He said, "We got information that these organizations like JMB or Harkatul Jihad are suffering from financial crisis. Besides, there was a leadership crisis among them.

Those are still active in these old organizations joined the new militant outfit Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya, which has already banned."

The spokesperson said that those who were involved in the militancy earlier are mobilising to destabilise the country under a new name.

He said they are also recruiting new members, while the RAB detectives are working intensively to arrest them. Apart from RAB, other law enforcement agencies are also working on it.

However, RAB detectives are working in coordination with other law enforcement agencies to determine whether they are working to attack or destabilise the country.

Top News

RAB / militancy / militant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kadam Phool: The muse of monsoon

2h | Features
Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

1d | Habitat
Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

1d | Panorama
Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Last World Cup’s hero is back in the upcoming World Cup

Last World Cup’s hero is back in the upcoming World Cup

1h | TBS SPORTS
Russia has hiked interest rates to 12% after the rouble fell to its lowest value in 16 months

Russia has hiked interest rates to 12% after the rouble fell to its lowest value in 16 months

1h | TBS Economy
Ukraine reports success in counteroffensive

Ukraine reports success in counteroffensive

8m | TBS World
Guinness world record for building a museum of toy monkeys

Guinness world record for building a museum of toy monkeys

4h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years