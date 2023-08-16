Militants are reorganising to destabilise the country: RAB

A number of former militants are trying to reorganise to destabilise the country, said the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Legal and Media Wing Director Commander Khandaker Al Moin.

Addressing a press conference at RAB Media Centre in city's Karwan Bazar this afternoon he said that tomorrow (August 17) is the 18 years of the serial bomb blasts across the country.

"Militancy has been inactive during last few years but in recent times the militants are again trying to destabilise the country by reorganising themslves," Al Moin said.

He said that the main mandate of the elite anti-crime force is to contain, eliminate by arresting the militants.

So far, a total of nine militant organisations have been banned in the country including the recently banned militant organisation Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya.

"We have seen that JMB carried out the series of bomb attacks across the country on 17 August, when Harkatul Jihad Al-Islami (HUJI) was also active. Last year, the RAB has arrested JMB's self-proclaimed Amir Ujjal Master during a bank robbery," said Commander Al Moin.

He said, "We got information that these organizations like JMB or Harkatul Jihad are suffering from financial crisis. Besides, there was a leadership crisis among them.

Those are still active in these old organizations joined the new militant outfit Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya, which has already banned."

The spokesperson said that those who were involved in the militancy earlier are mobilising to destabilise the country under a new name.

He said they are also recruiting new members, while the RAB detectives are working intensively to arrest them. Apart from RAB, other law enforcement agencies are also working on it.

However, RAB detectives are working in coordination with other law enforcement agencies to determine whether they are working to attack or destabilise the country.