BNP is instigating militant groups ahead of national election: Quader

UNB
23 August, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2023, 07:36 pm

BNP is instigating militant groups ahead of national election: Quader

The country witnessed the dire rise of radical communal politics and terrorism and militancy during the BNP regime, he said

UNB
23 August, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2023, 07:36 pm
File photo of Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader
File photo of Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has alleged that the BNP is instigating militant groups ahead of the upcoming national election.

"Today, when the country is progressing on the path of development and peace under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina, BNP is inciting militant groups ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections. Mirza Fakhrul's speech reflected that provocation," he said in a statement today (23 August).

The AL general secretary condemned BNP's secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's recent remark on militancy, terming it 'ridiculous and shameless' comment.

Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said the conscious people of the country felt shame at the falsehood made by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir about militancy and terrorism.

About Mirza Fakhrul Islam's remark that the government is staging 'militancy drama' to show India and the Western world, Obaidul Quader said, "The remark is nothing but a mockery of BNP with the countrymen."

"It is natural that efforts to contain militancy would seem as drama to them. Because the network of militant organisations is being run with the support of BNP," he claimed.

The AL leader said the country witnessed the dire rise of radical communal politics and terrorism and militancy with the help, direct support and patronage of BNP during its regime.

"Bangladesh became a sanctuary of terrorism and militancy during the regime of BNP," he added.

He also said the 21 August 2004 grisly grenade attack was carried out under the direct supervision of Tarique Rahman. "Tarique Rahman was the mastermind behind the terrible attack, which has been proven on the basis of testimony and deposition given before the court by Mufti Hannan, who was an accused in the grenade attack case, and several militant leaders," he added.

Quader said Awami League has been the bearer and promoter of non-communal progressive democratic politics since its inception.

He said Awami League has been repeatedly attacked by anti-liberation and radical communal forces. Countless Awami League leaders and activists have been killed in the attacks by extremist communal militant groups, the AL leader added.

