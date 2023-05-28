Ctg man allegedly killed by supporters of local councillor

A man in Chattogram's Halishahar area was killed today after being allegedly stabbed by the supporters of a local councillor during an argument.

Azadur Rahman, 35, was stabbed to death by a group of people following an argument over extortion on Sunday (28 May) at around 4:30am. The deceased's family claimed that the supporters of of Abdus Sabur Liton, Councilor of Rampur ward no 25, stabbed and killed Azadur.

"The incident occurred following an argument," Pahartali Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mostafizur Rahman told The Business Standard (TBS).

"Azad used to take care of land property for his elder brother Mofiz. At around 12 o'clock last night, a few youths had an argument with Azad and Mofiz about a local urinating at that place. As a result of that incident, Azad was attacked early in the morning. We have got the names of some of the attackers, but for the sake of investigation, we can't disclose them now," the OC added.

The deceased's relative Humayun told TBS, "A group of seven to eight people, including Osman, Faisal and Raju, followers of Councillor Abdus Sabur Liton's younger brother Khokon, stabbed Azad and ran away following an argument. After being rescued and taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, the doctor on duty declared Azad dead."

Humayun said Azad had a dispute with Councillor Abdus Sabur Liton's followers for the last two months.

"Osman and Raju had an argument with Azad and his elder brother Mofiz last night at around 12 o'clock. Azad accused them before passing away," he added.

Although Faisal and Osman claim to be leaders of the Chhatra League, they do not hold any posts. On 21 March, 2022, police arrested four people including Faisal on charges of extortion. Locals said they become more reckless after being released.

Abdus Sabur Liton could not be reached on his mobile phone when contacted regarding the matter.