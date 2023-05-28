Ctg man allegedly killed by supporters of local councillor

Crime

TBS Report
28 May, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 12:25 pm

Related News

Ctg man allegedly killed by supporters of local councillor

TBS Report
28 May, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 12:25 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A man in Chattogram's Halishahar area was killed today after being allegedly stabbed by the supporters of a local councillor during an argument. 

Azadur Rahman, 35, was stabbed to death by a group of people following an argument over extortion on Sunday (28 May) at around 4:30am. The deceased's family claimed that the supporters of of Abdus Sabur Liton, Councilor of Rampur ward no 25, stabbed and killed Azadur. 

"The incident occurred following an argument," Pahartali Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mostafizur Rahman told The Business Standard (TBS).

"Azad used to take care of land property for his elder brother Mofiz. At around 12 o'clock last night, a few youths had an argument with Azad and Mofiz about a local urinating at that place. As a result of that incident, Azad was attacked early in the morning. We have got the names of some of the attackers, but for the sake of investigation, we can't disclose them now," the OC added. 

The deceased's relative Humayun told TBS, "A group of seven to eight people, including Osman, Faisal and Raju, followers of Councillor Abdus Sabur Liton's younger brother Khokon, stabbed Azad and ran away following an argument. After being rescued and taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, the doctor on duty declared Azad dead." 

Humayun said Azad had a dispute with Councillor Abdus Sabur Liton's followers for the last two months.

"Osman and Raju had an argument with Azad and his elder brother Mofiz last night at around 12 o'clock. Azad accused them before passing away," he added. 

Although Faisal and Osman claim to be leaders of the Chhatra League, they do not hold any posts. On 21 March, 2022, police arrested four people including Faisal on charges of extortion. Locals said they become more reckless after being released.

Abdus Sabur Liton could not be reached on his mobile phone when contacted regarding the matter. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Chattogram / killing

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Unwinding poolside, she revels in self-care, her flawless complexion glowing under the gentle sun. Photo: Rony Rezaul. Model: Tangia Zaman Methila

Dive into Summer Style: Get Ready to Sizzle by the Pool

1h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

'Cybercriminals are creating new ways of hacking'

3h | Panorama
Under SmartMek’s package, farmers can have access to large agricultural machines such as combined harvesters. Photo: TBS

SmartMek: Providing digitised services to the farmers through smart cards

4h | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

AI will supercharge productivity. Will workers benefit?

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Temperature will surpass 1.5 degree by 2027

Temperature will surpass 1.5 degree by 2027

3h | TBS World
Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

21h | TBS World
In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

2d | TBS Stories
New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

2d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

4
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

5
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss

6
Illustration: Asifur Rahman
NBR

Tax return filing any time, but with penalty