BSF detains Bangladeshi police inspector for crossing border illegally

Photo: NORTH BENGAL BS
Photo: NORTH BENGAL BS

Sheikh Sohel Rana, inspector (investigation) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Banani police station and also the patron of controversial e-commerce platform Eorange, has been held by Border Security Force (BSF) of India. 

He was arrested on Friday from Kochbihar's Changrabandha border over allegation of illegal entry/intrusion to the Indian territory. 

BSF in a tweet on Saturday afternoon said, "On specific info, alert troops of #148Bn apprehended an Inspector of Dhaka Metropolitan Police while he was trying to cross the Indian border illegally." 

The BSF also seized foreign passport, mobile phones and ATM cards from his possession. Later, BSF handed him over to the Mekhliganj Police Station of West Bengal Police after filing a case against him.  

Sheikh Sohel Rana, hailed from Gopalganj district of Bangladesh, has been working in Dhaka Metropolitan Police, reported Indian media outlets. 

However in the preliminary investigation, BSF officials have found out that there are allegations of multiple criminal activities against Sohel Rana in Bangladesh. 

When contacted, Border Guard Bangladesh's Director (operation) Lt Col Faizur Rahman told that he also heard about the detention of DMP's inspector in Changrabandha border area. 

"We are yet to verify whether he is DMP's official or not, we already informed the Police Headquarters," he added. 

Meanwhile, when asked Police Headquarters' Assistant Inspector General (Media and Public Relation) Mir Shohel Rana told that they have no information regarding arrest of Sohel Rana in India. 

DMP's Gulshan Division Deputy Commissioner Md Asaduzzaman told reporters that Sohel Rana was on-duty till Thursday. However, he couldn't confirm where is Sohel Rana now. 

Banani Police Station Officer's in charge Nure Azam Mina told TBS that Sohel Rana was on leave for a few days and joined duty recently and he was on duty on Thursday night - that was the last presence of him at Banani Police Station.

Sources in Gulshan police station said, a case was filed on 2 September against 10 Eorange officials on allegations of customer fraud and harassment. Inspector Sohel Rana is No.10 accused of the case.

