BGB seize narcotics worth Tk5.79cr, detains 2

Crime

TBS Report
17 December, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2021, 10:02 pm

Related News

BGB seize narcotics worth Tk5.79cr, detains 2

TBS Report
17 December, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2021, 10:02 pm
BGB seize narcotics worth Tk5.79cr, detains 2

Border Guard Bangladesh seized narcotics worth Tk5.79 crore in a pre-dawn raid in a boat on the River Naf in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar.

In the drive, they also detained two drug traders – Deen Mohammad of Nhila Mochoni area in Teknaf upazila and Bodi Alam of Shia Kondong of Myanmar, said a BGB press release on Friday.

Being tipped off that a consignment of drugs was coming from Myanmar on Thursday midnight, a team of BGB-2 took position on River Naf, which flows Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar district and Myanmar's Rakine state. 

When a suspected boat reached Teknaf's Jaliar Dweep, they chased and captured it and detained two drug traders, BGB says. 

After searching the boat, BGB seized a locally-made gun, Crystal Meth weighing 1.36 kilogram, 20,000 yaba tablets and other goods.

Crystal meth is the common name for crystal methamphetamine, a strong and highly addictive drug that affects the central nervous system.

Bangladesh / Top News

narcotics / BGB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dwarkanath Tagore

A 'prince', East India Company and the history of Bengal’s first bank fraud

8h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Male Breast Cancer: The social stigma of men having a ‘womanly’ disease

10h | Panorama
Picture: Courtesy

Best five places to order food from after midnight

11h | Food
Illustration: TBS

I cooked for the freedom fighters, it was an honour to assist them

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

5h | Videos
A Week long food festival in Chittagong

A Week long food festival in Chittagong

7h | Videos
Amazing facts about Dolphins

Amazing facts about Dolphins

7h | Videos
Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

6
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 