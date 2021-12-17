BGB seize narcotics worth Tk5.79cr, detains 2

Border Guard Bangladesh seized narcotics worth Tk5.79 crore in a pre-dawn raid in a boat on the River Naf in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar.

In the drive, they also detained two drug traders – Deen Mohammad of Nhila Mochoni area in Teknaf upazila and Bodi Alam of Shia Kondong of Myanmar, said a BGB press release on Friday.

Being tipped off that a consignment of drugs was coming from Myanmar on Thursday midnight, a team of BGB-2 took position on River Naf, which flows Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar district and Myanmar's Rakine state.

When a suspected boat reached Teknaf's Jaliar Dweep, they chased and captured it and detained two drug traders, BGB says.

After searching the boat, BGB seized a locally-made gun, Crystal Meth weighing 1.36 kilogram, 20,000 yaba tablets and other goods.

Crystal meth is the common name for crystal methamphetamine, a strong and highly addictive drug that affects the central nervous system.