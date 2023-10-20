Attempt to dodge Tk1.5cr tax: GY Trade imports dextrose, powdered milk under false declaration

Crime

TBS Report
20 October, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2023, 06:04 pm

Related News

Attempt to dodge Tk1.5cr tax: GY Trade imports dextrose, powdered milk under false declaration

Earlier on 20 September, the company tried to evade Tk1 crore in import duties by bringing powdered milk and dextrose under false declaration

TBS Report
20 October, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2023, 06:04 pm
The Audit Investigation and Research unit of the Chattogram Customs House found undeclared goods after an inspection of a shipment containing 3,219 sacks in four containers from China on 20 September 2023. File Photo: TBS
The Audit Investigation and Research unit of the Chattogram Customs House found undeclared goods after an inspection of a shipment containing 3,219 sacks in four containers from China on 20 September 2023. File Photo: TBS

GY Trade Pvt Ltd, a Dhaka-based importer, tried to evade at least Tk1.5 crore in import duties by bringing dextrose and powdered milk under a false declaration of bringing calcium carbonate from China.

The Audit Investigation and Research Unit of the Chattogram Custom House foiled the tax evasion attempt on Friday (20 October), the unit said in a press statement.

The audit unit's Deputy Commissioner Saiful Haque said customs officials launched an inspection drive following a tip-off. They opened up four containers of G Y Trade and found that the containers had only  three tonnes of calcium carbonate.

Chattogram customs foils attempt to evade Tk1cr in import duties

The customs officials found 15 tonnes of undeclared powdered milk, 60 tonnes of dextrose, one tonne of coffee mate and three tonnes of menthol in the containers.

The importer tried to send the products to Singapore by announcing a remain on board (ROB) without unloading the containers at the Chittagong Port, said Deputy Commissioner Saiful.

However, just before the ship could leave the port, four containers were unloaded on the orders of the officers of the Ctg customs' Audit Investigation and Research Unit.

He said actions will be taken against the parties concerned including the importing company according to the customs law.

This is not the first time GY Trade tried to dodge taxes by importing products under false declaration. 

Earlier on 20 September this year, the company tried to evade Tk1 crore in import duties by bringing powdered milk and dextrose to Chattogram Port under a false declaration of bringing calcium carbonate

Bangladesh / Top News

Ctg customs house / Bangladesh / False declarations

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

For puja events during the evening or night, opt for dark-coloured, heavy and gorgeous shari. Photo: Kay Kraft

Embrace your inner diva this Durga Puja

10h | Mode
Rescuing the trafficked women was just the initial phase of the job. Now, the NGO will also have to work closely with both Bangladeshi and Indian governments to repatriate the rescued women to Bangladesh. Photo: TBS

1 message, 2 countries, a crime racket and 40 hours in-between: How an NGO official orchestrated the rescue of 7 trafficked women

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The eerie silence of big business when it comes to Israel-Palestine

16h | Panorama
Panchabrihi offers farmers an opportunity to yield five times – starting with a Boro, followed by two Aus and two Aman seasons – all in one year. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Panchabrihi: How practical is a 'five-yield-a-year' rice?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

1d | TBS World
Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

1d | TBS World
Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

1d | TBS World
Will Gaza be Israel’s Stalingrad?

Will Gaza be Israel’s Stalingrad?

1d | TBS World