Attempt to dodge Tk1.5cr tax: GY Trade imports dextrose, powdered milk under false declaration

The Audit Investigation and Research unit of the Chattogram Customs House found undeclared goods after an inspection of a shipment containing 3,219 sacks in four containers from China on 20 September 2023. File Photo: TBS

GY Trade Pvt Ltd, a Dhaka-based importer, tried to evade at least Tk1.5 crore in import duties by bringing dextrose and powdered milk under a false declaration of bringing calcium carbonate from China.

The Audit Investigation and Research Unit of the Chattogram Custom House foiled the tax evasion attempt on Friday (20 October), the unit said in a press statement.

The audit unit's Deputy Commissioner Saiful Haque said customs officials launched an inspection drive following a tip-off. They opened up four containers of G Y Trade and found that the containers had only three tonnes of calcium carbonate.

The customs officials found 15 tonnes of undeclared powdered milk, 60 tonnes of dextrose, one tonne of coffee mate and three tonnes of menthol in the containers.

The importer tried to send the products to Singapore by announcing a remain on board (ROB) without unloading the containers at the Chittagong Port, said Deputy Commissioner Saiful.

However, just before the ship could leave the port, four containers were unloaded on the orders of the officers of the Ctg customs' Audit Investigation and Research Unit.

He said actions will be taken against the parties concerned including the importing company according to the customs law.

This is not the first time GY Trade tried to dodge taxes by importing products under false declaration.

Earlier on 20 September this year, the company tried to evade Tk1 crore in import duties by bringing powdered milk and dextrose to Chattogram Port under a false declaration of bringing calcium carbonate