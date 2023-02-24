AL leader attacked, house looted by BCL goons

UNB
24 February, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2023, 10:32 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

A Chhatra League leader and his activists allegedly attacked a local leader of mother party Awami League at his home in the Mithabo area of Rupganj Upazila on Friday afternoon.

Tanzin Ahmed Khan Riyaz, acting president of Rupganj Upazila Chhatra League, accompanied by 35-40 followers, attacked the home of AL leader Abu Daud Molla, former UP chairman of Bhulta Union Parishad, to extract "political revenge" and fired 5/6 blank rounds of a gun, causing panic in the total area.

They looted Tk11 lakh and eight bhori of gold, besides vandalising the furniture and TV, said Molla.

Riyaz however denied the allegation and said these incidents were "made up" to tarnish Chhatra League.

AFM Sayed, officer-in-charge of Rupganj Police Station, said a law enforcer's team was sent to the spot. Legal action will be taken following the investigation.

