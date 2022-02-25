5 of family killed by locals in Bandarban

UNB
25 February, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 04:12 pm

A man and his four sons were killed by a group of agitated villagers during arbitral proceedings to end a long-pending land dispute in Ruma upazila of Bandarban, police said.

The deceased were identified as Long Yu Mro, 70, and his sons -- Ranthoi Mro, 35, Rangi Mro, 30, Men Oai Mro, 25, and Ring Rao Mro, 20.

The alleged crime occurred around 11.30pm on Thursday in the Abupara area of Gadhalenga union of the upazila.

Gadhalenga UP chairman Mein Rok Mro said the family had a long-pending dispute over the land in question with some people in the area. During the arbitral proceedings on Thursday, some agitated people hacked the five family members to death.

Bandarban Police SP Jerin Akhter said that the area is 60 kms away from the town. "A police has been sent to recover the bodies. Action will be taken after an investigation," she said.

